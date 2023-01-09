The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $190.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PNC. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.50.

Shares of PNC opened at $164.21 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.72 and a 200 day moving average of $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after acquiring an additional 195,172 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

