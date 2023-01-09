The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $134.52. 3,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $134.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average of $123.49.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,999 shares of company stock worth $15,912,352. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

