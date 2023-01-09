The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

TRV traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.71.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

