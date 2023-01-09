The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

The9 Price Performance

NCTY opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The9 has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The9

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The9 by 75.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 74,348 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The9 during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The9 during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The9 by 291.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 44,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in The9 by 10,524.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited engages in operating an Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

