Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Upgraded to Speculative Buy at Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at C$1.45 on Thursday. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of C$1.03 and a 52-week high of C$4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.54. The firm has a market cap of C$137.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies ( TSE:TH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.