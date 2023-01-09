THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Price Up 8.9%

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.67 and last traded at $90.63. 24,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 511,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,500,000 after buying an additional 897,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,346,000 after buying an additional 291,421 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 20.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,389,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,213,000 after buying an additional 239,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 243.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,385,000 after acquiring an additional 186,144 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 176,465 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.