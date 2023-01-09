Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0170 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $170.48 million and $3.28 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01639443 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,255,548.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

