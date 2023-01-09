Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Increased to C$1.65 by Analysts at CIBC

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$1.60 to C$1.65 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.19% from the company’s previous close.

TWM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. CSFB increased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.63.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of TWM stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.03. The company had a trading volume of 244,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,336. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.16. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.97 and a 12 month high of C$1.72. The company has a market cap of C$435.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$712.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$644.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

