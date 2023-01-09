Todd Battley Sells 2,800 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AECOM Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ACM stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $86.94.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AECOM by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,768,000 after acquiring an additional 142,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in AECOM by 10.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,246,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,150,000 after acquiring an additional 120,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.57.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

