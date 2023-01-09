TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.68. Approximately 16,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 764,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPIC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.82.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a market cap of $531.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $459.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.89 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 66.10% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.