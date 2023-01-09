TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.05.

A number of analysts have commented on RNW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 1.0 %

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$11.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.03. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$10.63 and a 1-year high of C$19.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$109.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is 324.12%.

About TransAlta Renewables

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.