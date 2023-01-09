Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 45,475 shares.The stock last traded at $78.65 and had previously closed at $77.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Transcat Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $597.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transcat

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $180,572.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,473.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after acquiring an additional 341,949 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 44.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 665,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,409,000 after purchasing an additional 203,564 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Transcat by 29.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 102,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Transcat by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Stories

