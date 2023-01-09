Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.14. 8,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,475. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

