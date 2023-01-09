Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $6.57

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $6.92. Tremor International shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 2,541 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tremor International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Tremor International Stock Up 7.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $509.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Tremor International
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International (TRMR)
