Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $0.38 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.46 or 0.07717900 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00034115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00072381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00065246 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00024797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

