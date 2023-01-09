Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Michael Doak Sells 700 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trupanion Trading Up 1.3 %

TRUP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $111.97.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $233.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.21 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Trupanion to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

