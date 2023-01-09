Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 78,750 shares.The stock last traded at $285.62 and had previously closed at $279.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.12.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.20). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.63% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%. The company had revenue of $498.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.92 million. Analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 14.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

