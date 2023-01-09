UBS Group Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €60.00 Price Target

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($63.83) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

SAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.70 ($44.36) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of SAX traded up €1.78 ($1.89) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €48.42 ($51.51). The company had a trading volume of 95,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €34.44 ($36.64) and a one year high of €72.35 ($76.97). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.30.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

