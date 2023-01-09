UBS Group Boosts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $82.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $76.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

RCL stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.17. 147,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,618. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,498,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,078,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,459,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

