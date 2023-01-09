UBS Group Downgrades Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.20. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.