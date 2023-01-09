UFO Gaming Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. UFO Gaming has a total market cap of $35.26 million and $1.93 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UFO Gaming token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UFO Gaming has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 155.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00443608 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $248.08 or 0.01435475 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,414.88 or 0.31332932 BTC.

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UFO Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UFO Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

