Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Argus

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Argus from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $511.86.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $486.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $490.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $451.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.