Ultra Market Cap Tops $58.39 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $58.39 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001115 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,238.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.15 or 0.00615760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00256844 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00044263 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00061469 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000625 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18836609 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $813,101.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.