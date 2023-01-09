Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 1.1% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Unilever by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Unilever by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,381,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 532,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.5 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,751. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.