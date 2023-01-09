United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 831,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,225,000 after purchasing an additional 78,992 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,326,000 after purchasing an additional 93,274 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $382.19. 3,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $379.77.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.