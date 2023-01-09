UNIUM Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $88.82 million and approximately $814.50 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can now be bought for about $30.54 or 0.00176086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UNIUM

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 33.84996287 USD and is up 7.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $977.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

