Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
Shares of UUU opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
