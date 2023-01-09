Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of UUU opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

