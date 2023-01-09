UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.29 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and $2.29 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00020162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00472567 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000893 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00019204 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

