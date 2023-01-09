USD Coin (USDC) Trading Up 0% This Week

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion and approximately $3.68 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005802 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003626 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 153.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00444138 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.57 or 0.01443170 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.19 or 0.31370307 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,555,052,818 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
