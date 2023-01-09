Utrust (UTK) Hits Market Capitalization of $39.82 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.0796 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $39.82 million and $3.29 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 134.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00443688 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.07 or 0.01440358 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.38 or 0.31338582 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.