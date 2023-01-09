Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.7% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,303,000 after buying an additional 890,395 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,550,000 after purchasing an additional 683,580 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after acquiring an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,814,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,457,000 after acquiring an additional 237,390 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

