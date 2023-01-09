Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,858,000 after buying an additional 94,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,838,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,904,000 after buying an additional 328,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,363,000 after purchasing an additional 102,081 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.06. 1,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,075. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $241.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.