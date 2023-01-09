Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.61. 2,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,400. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

