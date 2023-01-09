Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,825. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.