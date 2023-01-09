Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.13. 39,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,625. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.