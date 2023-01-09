Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $35,670.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $123.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,016.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,375,000 after buying an additional 911,611 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,485,000 after buying an additional 772,318 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,548,000 after buying an additional 713,015 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,429,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 607.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 603,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 517,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

