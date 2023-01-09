Velas Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $55.04 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00071058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00064388 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00024645 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,399,111,423 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

