Venus USDC (vUSDC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.73 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $103.97 million and approximately $13.73 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00444458 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.01440696 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,420.40 or 0.31392905 BTC.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02179096 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,318,401.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus USDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus USDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.