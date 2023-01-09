Verge (XVG) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $46.26 million and $940,270.46 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,320.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.85 or 0.00478355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00920473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00120787 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.79 or 0.00616569 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00256162 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,568,000 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

