Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VRNT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -97.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $79,627.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,422,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $79,627.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,422,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock worth $644,154 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

