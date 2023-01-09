Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,919 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.0% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.04. 5,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,100. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $219.10 and a one year high of $324.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. Argus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

