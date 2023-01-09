Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from SEK 500 to SEK 315 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Viaplay Group AB (publ) alerts:

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Trading Down 11.2 %

OTCMKTS:NENTF opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Viaplay Group AB has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.