VIDT Datalink Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.19 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $29.02 million and $2.19 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

