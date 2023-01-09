Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Vipshop Stock Down 1.2 %

VIPS stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vipshop Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 372.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after buying an additional 3,321,593 shares during the period. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $26,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

