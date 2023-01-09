Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.61.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
Vipshop Stock Down 1.2 %
VIPS stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.
