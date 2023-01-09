Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) were down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 4,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 238,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VORB shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Virgin Orbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Virgin Orbit Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Orbit ( NASDAQ:VORB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Virgin Orbit had a negative net margin of 546.24% and a negative return on equity of 128.75%. The business had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Orbit by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the first quarter worth about $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Virgin Orbit by 512.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

