Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.93

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 45205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Vivint Smart Home Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $439.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 241,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 22,744 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 18.9% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

