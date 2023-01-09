Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives $24.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLPNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($32.98) to €29.20 ($31.06) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.60 ($20.85) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

