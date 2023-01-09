VRES One Day Trading Volume Hits $128.57 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $526.41 million and $128.57 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VRES has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VRES

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.2310716 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $560.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

