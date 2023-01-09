VVS Finance (VVS) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $99.87 million and approximately $927,933.27 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,392,794,875,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,081,197,732,773 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

