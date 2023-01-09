Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) Financial Comparison

FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM – Get Rating) and Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

FOMO has a beta of 7.4, suggesting that its stock price is 640% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waldencast has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FOMO alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FOMO and Waldencast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Waldencast N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and Waldencast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -6.23% -148.02% Waldencast N/A N/A -1.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FOMO and Waldencast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Waldencast 0 0 4 0 3.00

Waldencast has a consensus price target of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 35.75%. Given Waldencast’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waldencast is more favorable than FOMO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Waldencast shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Waldencast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waldencast beats FOMO on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOMO

(Get Rating)

FOMO Corp. focuses on incubation and acceleration business. The company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. It develops various direct investment and affiliations. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Waldencast

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force; and through distribution partners. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for FOMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.